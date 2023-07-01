Jagananna Suraksha Chakra program from July 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme will commence in the State on July 1. The comprehensive programme aims to ensure the all-inclusive delivery of welfare schemes and essential certificates to every eligible individual in the State. G Lakshmisha, Director of GVWV & VSWS (ESD) Department, said the State government, which initiated several welfare schemes for the people, came up with the Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme to ensure that ‘No citizen is left behind’.

“With the state-of-the-art programme, Jagananna Suraksha Chakra, we aim to deliver the government schemes and essential certificates directly to every eligible citizen’s doorstep in a mission mode. The campaign aims to bridge the gap and ensure that every deserving candidate is covered under the welfare schemes,” he highlighted.

“Jagananna Suraksha Chakra is designed to reach the doorstep of citizens, providing equitable access to government schemes and essential certificates in a hassle-free manner. The programme is conceived by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with the motto ‘No one is left behind’ when it comes to government services, certificates and schemes. In a campaign mode, all the pending certificate-related issues will be cleared by interacting with all the households,” he explained.

One-day camps will be organised in every village and ward secretariat, where citizens can present their concerns, register their issues, and receive on-the-spot resolutions or essential certificates, whenever feasible. The camps will be held with the support and coordination of the Chief Minister’s Office, the Grama Sachivalayam-Ward Sachivalayam (GSWS) Department, Collectors, senior IAS officers, and elected representatives, he elaborated.

The primary focus of Jagananna Suraksha Chakra is to establish a robust security net for citizens across various sectors. By streamlining the process and ensuring the availability of 11 essential certificates, the government aims to enable citizens to access the flagship Navaratnalu schemes effortlessly.

The people can get all kinds of documents at the camps. However, the government has identified 11 focused documents based on the requests and grievances received by it. They include integrated certificates, income certificates, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, mutations for transactions and corrections, family member certificates, mobile number updation in Aadhaar cards, Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC), new/split of rice cards, and splitting of the household. The programme involves an extensive door-to-door survey conducted by over 2.6 lakh village and ward volunteers and 1.5 lakh secretariat staff, covering 1.6 crore households across the State. The government will hold more than 15,000 Jagananna Suraksha Camps over a period of 30 days.

The government has strategically chosen the timeline of one month for Jagananna Suraksha Chakra to coincide with the upcoming college admissions. It will facilitate students obtain all the necessary updated documents for college admissions and access to hostel facilities, scholarships and other benefits. Furthermore, the beneficiaries’ lists of various schemes will be revised in the coming months, making it advisable for citizens to apply for them under the programme, Lakshmisha added.

