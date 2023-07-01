Home States Andhra Pradesh

Safety audit done in 186 hazardous units of Andhra

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered an audit of all industries in August last year, following a suspected gas leak at an apparel unit in Atchyutapuram in Anakapalle district. 

Published: 01st July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:22 AM

By G Janardhan Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A safety audit for all 186 hazardous industries was completed by April this year, joint chief inspector of factories (Visakhapatnam) J Siva Sankar Reddy said. Audits at hazardous units were taken up in September-2022.

Reddy explained that the safety audit is done as per the directive from the government. “Teams, comprising officials from factories, pollution, labour, fire, and industries departments, check safety measures taken at the unit and operations of the equipment.

They also verify a checklist as per the safety protocol. If lapses are identified at the industries, improvement notices are given,” he elaborated.  

Govt announces Rs 25L ex gratia for victims

“A case was filed against Sahithi Pharma unit for failure to meet safety measures in 2020. An improvement notice was also sent to the company in April this year after a survey was conducted,” joint inspector of factories Shiv Sankar Reddy said. 

Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath visited the patients at KGH. Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident, the minister said the State government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. 

He said as per the doctors’ suggestions, the government will take steps for treatment of the injured. A detailed inquiry will be ordered into the accident. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident based on the probe report, he said. 

Pharma staff and workers’ association honorary president G Satyanarayana stressed the need to identify the number of staff, as per the duty chart, who was present in the plant at the time of the incident. 

