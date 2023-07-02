Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Simhachalam temple all set for ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on July 2

Simhachalam temple authorities make elaborate arrangements to facilitate hassle-free darshan to devotees

Published: 02nd July 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 11:52 AM

Simhachalam temple

Simhachalam temple (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam is all set to host the much-anticipated Giri Pradakshina on the auspicious occasion of Ashada Purnami on Sunday. 

In order to facilitate hassle-free darshan for hundreds of devotees, the temple authorities have made arrangements for additional queues, which will start from the bus station located at the hilltop. Three different types of queues have been designated--one that will be free of cost and two others will charge Rs 100 and Rs 300 for the darshan. 

Medical camps have been set up along the first 32 km of the Giri Pradakshina to provide healthcare assistance to the pilgrims. These camps are located at Tolipavancha, Mudusarlova Road Park, Jodugullapalem, and other areas. Leading hospitals and healthcare providers have set up stalls to offer free medical care along the route.

Drinking water facilities have been arranged by the GVMC on the route of the hill circumambulation for the two-day event. Additionally, the temple authorities will also provide drinking water facilities for pilgrims in queues. Numerous voluntary service organisations will set up stalls offering free buttermilk, drinking water, tea, almond milk and other refreshments to devotees at various points along the route. Moreover, toilet facilities will be provided at several locations along the 32-km route, including Tolipavancha, Adivavaram Parking Area, Pineapple Colony, Central Jail, Mudasarlova Park, and others. 210 toilets have been set up, with an additional 50 toilets to be installed on the hill. 

To ensure effective communication, a public address system has been set up at five locations, including Tholipav, Ancha, Hanumanthawaka Junction, Appughar, Madhavadhara, and Old Goshala Junction so that the devotees don’t struggle for instructions.

Enhanced security measures have been put in place for the devotees taking a sea bath at Appugarh Beach on the route of circumambulation. The police department will deploy coast guards and boats, along with the installation of CCTV cameras, to ensure the safety of the devotees. Various voluntary service organisations will set up stalls along the route to distribute free prasadam and snacks to the devotees.

