Chandrababu Naidu focuses on candidate selection to promote TDP manifesto in big way

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With less than nine months remaining for the Assembly elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has shifted the focus on finalising the party candidates. According to TDP sources, Naidu has also taken up the exercise of resolving differences if any among party leaders and announcing the constituency in charges based on the reports on the performance of leaders.

Besides laying emphasis on inducting leaders from other parties into the TDP fold, Naidu is said to have focused on promoting the first phase of the party manifesto ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ in a big way.

Naidu has completed the second phase of review with the in charge of close to 45 Assembly constituencies and gave clarity on allotting the party tickets based on their performance, TDP sources told TNIE.

On the other hand, the TDP supremo is learnt to have expedited the process of appointing in charges for the constituencies without having in charges so far. Based on the reports he got from various sources on the performance of TDP leaders, Naidu is giving the progress reports during his meetings with the constituency in-charges, a senior TDP leader said.

Apart from appointing Kanna Lakshminarayana as the charge of Sattenapalli constituency, Naidu also announced former minister P Narayana as the charge of Nellore City segment.

As Narayana remained politically inactive for some years, several aspirants, including former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who was suspended from the YSRC, kept hopes on getting the TDP ticket to contest from Nellore City. However, clarity has emerged with Naidu appointing Narayana as the constituency in charge.

Meanwhile, the TDP supremo has also decided to take up district visits. As part of the Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki programme, Naidu has covered 29 Assembly constituencies. Now, he has decided to take up the district visits to take forward the TDP manifesto and also highlight the people’s issues and failures of the YSRC government, the sources added.

