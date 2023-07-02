Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five-member panel probes pharma unit blast in Andhra

According to sources, the accident did not occur due to an electric shortcut as was suspected.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A five-member committee headed by the Anakapalle Joint Collector began its probe on Saturday to ascertain the cause of the blast at the Sahiti Pharma Private Ltd in the denotified area at Atchutapuram, which took place on Friday.

Other members of the committee are the additional superintendent of police, deputy chief inspector of factories, environmental engineer of the pollution control board and revenue divisional officer. It may be noted that two workers lost their lives and five others were left injured in the explosion at the pharma unit. While three of the injured workers, who were undergoing treatment at KGH, were shifted to Indus Hospital, the condition of two others is said to be critical. 

The panel, which will file a detailed report on the incident, will also look into the case registered against the pharma unit in 2020 and a notice issued to the latter in April. The committee has been asked to submit its report in two days. 

According to sources, the accident did not occur due to an electric shortcut as was suspected. The fire left a trail of destruction at the plant as one reactor was completely damaged. The reactor fell on a tanker, which was on the former’s south side, owing to the impact of the blast. Cables and four kettles were also damaged in the fire.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased workers staged a protest at the plant demanding Rs 1 crore compensation on the lines of relief given to LG polymers victims. They sought the management to give compensation in addition to the ex gratia given by the government. 

