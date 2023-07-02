Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme: 1,305 Suraksha camps held in 175 segments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme commenced across the State on Saturday. A total of 1,305 Suraksha camps were set up in 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. Two camps were held in each mandal.

The programme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23. Within seven days, Jagananna Suraksha has made an impact, reaching 25 lakh households in the State through its door-to-door outreach activities. From July 1, camps are being organised under the programme.

On the first day, 4,42,840 services were registered and 3,69,373 certificates were issued. All the certificates were provided free of cost. The number of camps to issue Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRCs) for tenant farmers was doubled.

As per Chief Minister’s directions, the entire government apparatus is working together to engage with the public in an effort to strengthen the welfare programmes. For the next 30 days, the government will focus on streamlining document-specific issues to assist citizens get certificate-related paperwork done in a single day.

The government through this campaign is establishing a robust security net with the deployment of 1.5 lakh secretariat staff and 2.6 lakh village and ward volunteers, besides 3,000 mandal-level officers to survey 1.6 crore households. “A total of 15,000 Jagananna Suraksha camps will be held to ensure all-inclusive delivery of welfare schemes and essential certificates to every eligible individual in the State in a single day,” said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.

The government has identified 11 focused documents based on the requests and grievances received from people. They include integrated certificate, income certificate, birth certificate, death certificate, marriage certificate, mutations for transactions and corrections, family member certificate, mobile number updation in Aadhaar card, Crop Cultivator Rights Card, new/split of rice card, and splitting of the household.

“In order to coincide with upcoming college admissions, the government has strategically chosen the one-month timeline for the Jagananna Suraksha programme. This will simplify the college admissions process, housing option, and scholarship application process for students. Citizens are advised to apply for the various other initiatives within the programme that will further be convenient to include the scheme requests in the biannual sanctions,” said YSRC MLC Marri Rajasekhar.

