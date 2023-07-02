Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme: 1,305 Suraksha camps held in 175 segments

On the first day, 4,42,840 services were registered and 3,69,373 certificates were issued. All the certificates were provided free of cost.

Published: 02nd July 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra_Jaganmohan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme commenced across the State on Saturday. A total of 1,305 Suraksha camps were set up in 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. Two camps were held in each mandal.  

The programme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 23. Within seven days, Jagananna Suraksha has made an impact, reaching 25 lakh households in the State through its door-to-door outreach activities. From July 1, camps are being organised under the programme.

On the first day, 4,42,840 services were registered and 3,69,373 certificates were issued. All the certificates were provided free of cost. The number of camps to issue Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRCs) for tenant farmers was doubled. 

As per Chief Minister’s directions, the entire government apparatus is working together to engage with the public in an effort to strengthen the welfare programmes. For the next 30 days, the government will focus on streamlining document-specific issues to assist citizens get certificate-related paperwork done in a single day. 

The government through this campaign is establishing a robust security net with the deployment of 1.5 lakh secretariat staff and  2.6 lakh village and ward volunteers, besides 3,000 mandal-level officers to survey 1.6 crore households. “A total of 15,000 Jagananna Suraksha camps will be held to ensure all-inclusive delivery of welfare schemes and essential certificates to every eligible individual in the State in a single day,” said Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna. 

The government has identified 11 focused documents based on the requests and grievances received from people. They include integrated certificate, income certificate, birth certificate, death certificate, marriage certificate, mutations for transactions and corrections, family member certificate, mobile number updation in Aadhaar card, Crop Cultivator Rights Card, new/split of rice card, and splitting of the household.

“In order to coincide with upcoming college admissions, the government has strategically chosen the one-month timeline for the Jagananna Suraksha programme. This will simplify the college admissions process, housing option, and scholarship application process for students. Citizens are advised to apply for the various other initiatives within the programme that will further be convenient to include the scheme requests in the biannual sanctions,” said YSRC MLC Marri Rajasekhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna Suraksha Chakra programme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp