Markets in Andhra sell tomatoes at subsidised price

The government aims to procure 50 tonnes of tomatoes on a daily basis, ensuring the supply of vegetables to consumers at affordable prices. 

Published: 02nd July 2023 11:09 AM

Consumers stand in a queue to buy tomatoes at a subsidised price of `50 a kg at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, the State government has taken proactive steps to make the essential vegetable accessible and affordable to people.  With the prices of tomatoes touching Rs 100 per kg, the Agricultural Marketing Department has swiftly commenced the sale of vegetables at a subsidised price of Rs 50 per kg at 103 Rythu  Bazaars across the State.

The department monitors the prices of all the agriculture commodities through CMAPP (Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement) at every Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) on a daily basis. Whenever the prices are low, market intervention orders are issued to procure agricultural produce from farmers at the minimum support price.

The timely interventions support the farmers to get minimum support prices for their produce and stabilise the market. In addition to it, RBKs across the State play an important role to protect the interests of both consumers and farmers during price fluctuations.

According to officials, the government has procured approximately 100 tonnes of tomatoes so far to supply the vegetable at a subsidised price through Rythu Bazaars. The proactive measure has ensured that consumers get the essential vegetable at an affordable price. Furthermore, the marketing department plans to continue procurement of tomatoes till the time the market prices get stabilised.

Expressing concern over the steep rise in the prices of tomatoes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Agricultural Marketing Department to take all necessary measures to ensure the availability of tomatoes to people at an affordable price. The government aims to procure 50 tonnes of tomatoes on a daily basis, ensuring the supply of vegetables to consumers at affordable prices. 

