Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan, a sold out politician: Ambati Rambabu

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said Pawan Kalyan’s behaviour was worse than a street rowdy.

Published: 02nd July 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rambabu

Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders Ambati Rambabu, Grandhi Srinivas and Nandigam Suresh lambasted Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing separate press conferences, Ambati and other leaders maintained that Pawan Kalyan is a package star and only running his party and the yatra to make TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister again.

Finding fault with the language of Pawan Kalyan and his statements in Bhimavaram meeting on Friday, Ambati likened him to a mad dog. “I will thrash you with slippers, this is what Pawan Kalyan had said in a meeting. Was it a speech about policies? Were his cuss words, comments on policies?” the minister questioned. 

Pointing out Pawan Kalyan’s statement that his focus will be on twin Godavari districts and will not let YSRC win a single seat, Ambati wondered if Jana Sena Party is a State party or not and said he fails to understand how Pawan Kalyan will become Chief Minister by focusing on those two districts only. 
Describing Pawan Kalyan as a pest in politics, the minister said his revolution is only in marrying multiple times. “He is a sold-out politician. People should not pay heed to his comments,” he remarked. 

MLA Grandhi Srinivas described Bhimavaram public meeting of Pawan Kalyan as a flop show. “For two days, in the name of rest, he completed dubbing of his films. Stated he will reveal more in Bhimavaram meeting on June 30, all he did was make some irrelevant and ignorant comments and nothing more,” he pointed out. Describing Jana Sena as a public cheating party, he cautioned people against it. 

The YSRC legislator sought to know why Pawan Kalyan failed to confront TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the latter’s Amaravati land scam. “He says he will imitate Jagan. Let him know, even after thousands of births, he will not be able to do it,” the MLA asserted. 

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said Pawan Kalyan’s behaviour was worse than a street rowdy. “He has become a slave to Naidu. He will never become an MLA,” the MP observed. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu Bhimavaram public meeting
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp