Pawan, a sold out politician: Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders Ambati Rambabu, Grandhi Srinivas and Nandigam Suresh lambasted Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing separate press conferences, Ambati and other leaders maintained that Pawan Kalyan is a package star and only running his party and the yatra to make TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu Chief Minister again.

Finding fault with the language of Pawan Kalyan and his statements in Bhimavaram meeting on Friday, Ambati likened him to a mad dog. “I will thrash you with slippers, this is what Pawan Kalyan had said in a meeting. Was it a speech about policies? Were his cuss words, comments on policies?” the minister questioned.

Pointing out Pawan Kalyan’s statement that his focus will be on twin Godavari districts and will not let YSRC win a single seat, Ambati wondered if Jana Sena Party is a State party or not and said he fails to understand how Pawan Kalyan will become Chief Minister by focusing on those two districts only.

Describing Pawan Kalyan as a pest in politics, the minister said his revolution is only in marrying multiple times. “He is a sold-out politician. People should not pay heed to his comments,” he remarked.

MLA Grandhi Srinivas described Bhimavaram public meeting of Pawan Kalyan as a flop show. “For two days, in the name of rest, he completed dubbing of his films. Stated he will reveal more in Bhimavaram meeting on June 30, all he did was make some irrelevant and ignorant comments and nothing more,” he pointed out. Describing Jana Sena as a public cheating party, he cautioned people against it.

The YSRC legislator sought to know why Pawan Kalyan failed to confront TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the latter’s Amaravati land scam. “He says he will imitate Jagan. Let him know, even after thousands of births, he will not be able to do it,” the MLA asserted.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said Pawan Kalyan’s behaviour was worse than a street rowdy. “He has become a slave to Naidu. He will never become an MLA,” the MP observed.



