Plan to set up 1.50 lakh MSMEs in Andhra to provide jobs to 7.50 lakh

He directed them to take necessary steps for identifying the required lands and develop infrastructure facilities for establishing MSMEs in all districts across the State.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is taking all steps in the direction of generating a large number of jobs to the unemployed youth by focusing on the MSME sector, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said that the government has been working to realise its target of providing employment to 7.50 lakh people by establishing 1.50 lakh MSMEs in 2023-24.

Chairing a review meeting with the officials of the industries department at his camp office here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary informed that as against the target of generating employment to 1.56 lakh people after establishing 1.25 lakh MSME units at an investment of Rs 15,625 crore in 2022-23, employment was provided to 3.61 lakh people (231 per cent achievement rate) after setting up 92,707 units at an investment of Rs 9,677 crore.

He directed them to take necessary steps for identifying the required lands and develop infrastructure facilities for establishing MSMEs in all districts across the State. He also instructed the officials of the industries, handlooms and textiles departments to identify at least two to three products from each district and send proposals to the Centre under ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ concept.

