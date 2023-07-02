Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension erupts in Kadapa over student’s death

The parents of the deceased alleged that Suhait had died after being thrashed by a school teacher as his body bore several injury marks. 

Tension prevailed as protesters raised slogans and demanded criminal charges against the school management.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension erupted at Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School in Khajipeta Mandal, Kadapa district on Saturday, following the death of a Class VI student under suspicious circumstances. 
Taking serious note of the incident, Kadapa District Education Officer (DEO) Y Raghava Reddy ordered the closure of the school and constituted a five-member committee to probe into the student’s death. 

According to the victim’s parents—Nagaraju and Lalitha —they received a call from the school management in the wee hours of Saturday. They were informed that Suhaith was suffering from severe stomach pain. As a result, the couple alerted their relatives in Chennuru,  who rushed to the school only to find the boy lying unconscious. 

5-member panel begins to probe into boy’s death

They immediately shifted him to a private hospital in Chennuru, where the latter succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.  The parents of the boy, who were on their way to school, were left devastated on learning about Suhait’s death. They noticed injury marks on the victim’s finger and stomach and suspected foul play. The infuriated parents alleged that the victim was beaten to death. They staged a demonstration with the body of the victim and student unions on the school premises and sought accountability for the minor’s death.    

Tension prevailed as protesters raised slogans and demanded criminal charges against the school management. The boy’s parents said they had admitted Suhait to the school recently after paying exorbitant fees. They sought the arrest of the teacher. Even as the management remained defiant, the protesters went on a rampage by vandalising the school properties. They allegedly ransacked the school office.    

 As the tension escalated, police resorted to lathi charge. Additional forces were deployed. Kadapa DSP Md Sharif, CIs, SIs from Kadapa, Mydukur, Khajipet along with their staff rushed to the spot. Later, the body of Suhaith was shifted to a government general hospital in Kadapa for postmortem. Police registered a case of suspicious death based on the complaint of the boy’s parents.

The five-member committee headed by Assistant Director (Mid Day Meals) Devaraj commenced a probe into the death. Meanwhile, MEOs were directed to oversee the shifting of the students to their homes and hold a meeting with parents on Sunday to shift the students to schools of their choice. 

