2,515 appear for UPSC enforcement officer exam in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for enforcement officer, accounts officer, and assistant provident fund commissioner was held peacefully in the Krishna district. While, as many as 2,515 out of 7,890 candidates appeared for the enforcement officer/ accounts officer examination conducted in the morning, 2,432 out of 7,955 candidates appeared for the assistant provident fund commissioner exam conducted in the afternoon.

NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao inspected the examination centre at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Women’s College in the city on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the examination was conducted in 17 centres in the city. The conduct of the examination was monitored through a special control room set up in the Collectorate, he added.

As many as 780 invigilators were appointed for the examinations and 17 venue supervisors have conducted the examinations successfully. Candidates have been provided with all the basic facilities at the examination centres without any difficulty. While joint collector P Sampath Kumar was the overall inspecting officer of the examinations and DRO K Mohan Kumar was the custodian officer, the administration was monitored by the revenue officials.

