Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Agriculture Minister reminds TDP leader Nara Lokesh of turmeric scam

Lokesh had failed to accept his challenge for a debate on  development of drip irrigation.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy demanded that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh speak about the turmeric scam, which took place in Nellore district during the previous regime when Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was Agriculture minister.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, Kakani alleged that TDP leaders were striving hard to portray Yuva Galam Padayatra of Lokesh was a big success in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency though it was a flop show. Lokesh had cancelled his interaction with fishermen when they tried to grill him pertaining to their problems. Lokesh had failed to accept his challenge for a debate on  development of drip irrigation.

“Though Lokesh is not having basic knowledge of local problems, he is raising unnecessary issues in his public meetings during Yuva Galam Padayatra,” he observed.“While Lokesh, who tasted defeat in Mangalagiri in the last Assembly elections, is trying to attract the people of all the constituencies, his father and TDP chief N  Chandrababu Naidu is giving priority to his foster son Pawan Kalyan, by urging a section of the media to give coverage to the Jana Sena chief’s yatra,” he remarked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nara Lokesh turmeric scam Kakani Govardhan Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp