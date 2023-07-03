AP Agriculture Minister reminds TDP leader Nara Lokesh of turmeric scam

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy demanded that TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh speak about the turmeric scam, which took place in Nellore district during the previous regime when Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy was Agriculture minister.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, Kakani alleged that TDP leaders were striving hard to portray Yuva Galam Padayatra of Lokesh was a big success in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency though it was a flop show. Lokesh had cancelled his interaction with fishermen when they tried to grill him pertaining to their problems. Lokesh had failed to accept his challenge for a debate on development of drip irrigation.

“Though Lokesh is not having basic knowledge of local problems, he is raising unnecessary issues in his public meetings during Yuva Galam Padayatra,” he observed.“While Lokesh, who tasted defeat in Mangalagiri in the last Assembly elections, is trying to attract the people of all the constituencies, his father and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is giving priority to his foster son Pawan Kalyan, by urging a section of the media to give coverage to the Jana Sena chief’s yatra,” he remarked.

