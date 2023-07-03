Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini dares Naidu for debate on Aarogyasri

The State government has spent Rs 10,100 crore on implementation of Aarogyasri in the last four years.

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Sunday dared TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for an open debate on the implementation of YSR Aarogyasri scheme in the State.Speaking to mediapersons here, she hit out at Naidu and Lokesh for making false allegations against the implementation of Aarogyasri scheme. She questioned Naidu why he could not consider implementing a health scheme like Aarogyasri, which is benefiting lakhs of people, during his tenure as the Chief Minister for 14 long years.

Without having any basic knowledge, Lokesh was questioning the government about the Aarogyasri scheme, she alleged.Highlighting the initiatives taken by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for effective implementation of the Aarogyasri scheme, she said it cleared Rs 631 crore dues of the previous TDP regime.

“As many as 1.42 crore families in the State are getting the benefit of Aarogyasri scheme. The number of medical procedures being covered under Aarogyasri has been increased by the YSRC government, which is being implemented through 2,275 empanelled hospitals. On an average, 3,400 patients are getting the benefit of Aarogyasri a day in the State,” she said.

The State government has spent Rs 10,100 crore on implementation of Aarogyasri in the last four years. Over 36 lakh people have received quality medical treatment for various diseases free of cost. “Naidu and his son should check facts before levelling allegations against the YSRC government,” she advised.

