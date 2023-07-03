CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to flag off 146 new 108 ambulances in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 146 new ambulances (108 service) at his camp office on Monday. The government has procured 146 new ambulances to replace the old ones, which covered more than 2,50,000 km and are undergoing frequent repairs. For the new ambulances the state government has spent Rs 34.79 crores (including equipment).

Out of the 146 new ambulances, Anakapalle district will get four, five for Anantapur, eight for Annamayya, four for Bapatla, eight for Chittoor, one for East Godavari, four for Eluru, one for Guntur, three for Kakinada, two for Konaseema, three for Krishna, seven for Kurnool, 13 for Nandyal, 14 for Nellore, six for NTR, seven for Palnadu, two for Parvathipuram-Manyam, seven for Sri Sathya Sai, four for Srikakulam, seven for Tirupati, two for Visakhapatnam, 11 for Vizianagaram, two for West Godavari and seven for YSR.

The officials informed that Rs 135.05 crore has been spent as capital expenditure and Rs 172.68 crore for maintenance per annum. They further said that as many as 3,745 people are engaged in the services.

