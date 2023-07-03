Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to flag off 146 new 108 ambulances in AP

The officials informed that Rs 135.05 crore has been spent as capital expenditure and Rs 172.68 crore for maintenance per annum.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra_Jaganmohan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 146 new ambulances (108 service) at his camp office on Monday. The government has procured 146 new ambulances to replace the old ones, which covered more than 2,50,000 km and are undergoing frequent repairs. For the new ambulances the state government has spent Rs 34.79 crores (including equipment).

Out of the 146 new ambulances, Anakapalle district will get four, five for Anantapur, eight for Annamayya, four for Bapatla, eight for Chittoor, one for East Godavari, four for Eluru, one for Guntur, three for Kakinada, two for Konaseema, three for Krishna, seven for Kurnool, 13 for Nandyal, 14 for Nellore, six for NTR, seven for Palnadu, two for Parvathipuram-Manyam, seven for Sri Sathya Sai, four for Srikakulam, seven for Tirupati, two for Visakhapatnam, 11 for Vizianagaram, two for West Godavari and seven for YSR.

The officials informed that Rs 135.05 crore has been spent as capital expenditure and Rs 172.68 crore for maintenance per annum. They further said that as many as 3,745 people are engaged in the services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ambulances
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp