IMD predicts heavy rains across AP for next three days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.Despite the onset of the monsoon in the State, mercury-level has remained on the higher side. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, Southwest monsoon was weak over the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema. While Therlam in Vizianagaram district recorded highest rainfall of 5 cm, Vepadu in the same district and Yemmiganuru of Kurnool reported 3 cm rainfall.

The Met department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places across the State, and thunderstorm accompanied with lightening in isolated places of coastal and Rayalaseema districts for the next three days starting Monday. Further, strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places across the State.

Further, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Dr BR Ambedkar explained, “On Monday, heavy rains are expected to lash in isolated places of Paravatipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitrama Raju, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Tiurpati, Annamayya and YSR districts.”

Parts of 11 districts, Paravatipuram-Manyam, ASR, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, YSR and Nandyal, may experience heavy rains on Tuesday, while isolated parts of Paravatipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, ASR, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool and Bapatla districts are likely to receive heavy rains while rest of the State might record light to moderate rains, he added.The Met department has cautioned people of sudden lightning strikes and advised them not to take shelter under trees.

