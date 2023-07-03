Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kondaveedu Fort all set to host one-day adventure camps soon

Arrangements for these exciting events are progressing at a fast pace and the officials are planning to make them available to the public in the next week.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Forest department officials inspecting the viewpoint at Kondaveedu fort I Express

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: In an attempt to attract tourists to the Kondaveedu Fort, which has developed into a major tourist spot, the forest department has launched a one-night-one-day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping and yoga among other adventurous activities. Arrangements for these exciting events are progressing at a fast pace and the officials are planning to make them available to the public in the next week.

Stating that the trail run for the activities were conducted successfully, Palnadu divisional forest officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao told TNIE that the department has roped in Outrival Adventures organisation and struck a deal with it to monitor and organise the events.

“The adventure event will be guided by experts under the surveillance of the forest department. Solar power units had been set up, apart from regular power connectivity. A 7.5-km long ghat road has
been laid, apart from a trekking route of more than 2 km. A viewpoint deck has been set up to allow visitors to have a picturesque view of Vedulla Cheruvu and Nemalla Buruju,” the forest officer informed.

Stating that people can book slots for the package from 6 pm to 10 am the next day, the officials informed the ticket prices are fixed at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,000 for children between 6 and 14.Expressing confidence that these adventurous sports would receive a great response, DFO said that it boost the tourism at Kondaveedu fort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kondaveedu Fort tourist spot
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp