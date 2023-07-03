Kondaveedu Fort all set to host one-day adventure camps soon

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In an attempt to attract tourists to the Kondaveedu Fort, which has developed into a major tourist spot, the forest department has launched a one-night-one-day adventure tourism package comprising trekking, rock climbing, archery, rappelling, camping and yoga among other adventurous activities. Arrangements for these exciting events are progressing at a fast pace and the officials are planning to make them available to the public in the next week.

Stating that the trail run for the activities were conducted successfully, Palnadu divisional forest officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao told TNIE that the department has roped in Outrival Adventures organisation and struck a deal with it to monitor and organise the events.

“The adventure event will be guided by experts under the surveillance of the forest department. Solar power units had been set up, apart from regular power connectivity. A 7.5-km long ghat road has

been laid, apart from a trekking route of more than 2 km. A viewpoint deck has been set up to allow visitors to have a picturesque view of Vedulla Cheruvu and Nemalla Buruju,” the forest officer informed.

Stating that people can book slots for the package from 6 pm to 10 am the next day, the officials informed the ticket prices are fixed at Rs 2,000 for adults and Rs 1,000 for children between 6 and 14.Expressing confidence that these adventurous sports would receive a great response, DFO said that it boost the tourism at Kondaveedu fort.

