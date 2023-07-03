Machkund plant sets new record in power output

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APGENCO has achieved the maximum monthly generation of 79.042 MU with the Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 91.48% for the month of June 2023 in Machkund power project.This is the maximum generation achieved in the past 15 to 20 years for any single month. This was achieved by keeping all six units of the Machkund powerhouse in operation after a long time of about two years from May.

Machkund hydroelectric station is a joint venture of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Government of Odisha with a capacity 120 MW (3x17 MW + 3x23 MW). Officials of the project said the record power generation could only be possible with continuous encouragement, guidance, support and rigorous pursuance of the management, especially by KVN Chakradhara Babu, Managing Director of APGENCO. He congratulated all the project team for achieving the milestone and set a new target of 100% PLF for the upcoming months.

VIJAYAWADA: APGENCO has achieved the maximum monthly generation of 79.042 MU with the Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 91.48% for the month of June 2023 in Machkund power project.This is the maximum generation achieved in the past 15 to 20 years for any single month. This was achieved by keeping all six units of the Machkund powerhouse in operation after a long time of about two years from May. Machkund hydroelectric station is a joint venture of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Government of Odisha with a capacity 120 MW (3x17 MW + 3x23 MW). Officials of the project said the record power generation could only be possible with continuous encouragement, guidance, support and rigorous pursuance of the management, especially by KVN Chakradhara Babu, Managing Director of APGENCO. He congratulated all the project team for achieving the milestone and set a new target of 100% PLF for the upcoming months.