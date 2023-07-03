Home States Andhra Pradesh

Machkund plant sets new record in power output

This was achieved by keeping all six units of the Machkund power house in operation after a long time of about two years from May.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid, discoms

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APGENCO has achieved the maximum monthly generation of 79.042 MU with the Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 91.48% for the month of June 2023 in Machkund power project.This is the maximum generation achieved in the past 15 to 20 years for any single month. This was achieved by keeping all six units of the Machkund powerhouse in operation after a long time of about two years from May.

Machkund hydroelectric station is a joint venture of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Government of Odisha with a capacity 120 MW (3x17 MW + 3x23 MW). Officials of the project said the record power generation could only be possible with continuous encouragement, guidance, support and rigorous pursuance of the management, especially by KVN Chakradhara Babu,  Managing Director of APGENCO.  He congratulated all the project team for achieving the milestone and set a new target of 100% PLF for the upcoming months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Machkund plant power output
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp