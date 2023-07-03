Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mekapati family not to lose grip on Udayagiri

After suspension of rebel MLA Chandrasekhar Reddy, YSRC appoints Raja Reddy as incharge of constituency

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: After the episode of rebel YSRC MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy has intensified his efforts to continue to hold the family’s sway over Udayagiri Assembly constituency and win the seat in the ensuing elections.

The former MP organised a series of meetings with the YSRC party rank and file as part of the initiative to continue the family’s good relations with them following the revolt of Chandrasekhar Reddy against the YSRC leadership.  

As a measure to strengthen the party, the YSRC leadership has appointed Mekapati Raja Reddy, brother of Rajamohan Reddy, as incharge of Udayagiri constituency.Raja Reddy had played a key role in the victory of both Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Chandrasekhar Reddy from Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies in the Assembly elections in 2014 and 2019.

Initially, the family had decided to field Mekapati Rachana Reddy, daughter of Chandrasekhar Reddy, from Udayagiri in the ensuing elections. However, Rachana Reddy seemed to be uninterested in politics. Hence, the family has chosen Raja Reddy for Udayagiri segment.

It may be noted here that the YSRC leadership suspended Chandrasekhar Reddy from the party after the cross voting in the MLC elections. According to a survey, Chandrasekhar Reddy, a four-time MLA, has failed to maintain his own cadre in Udayagiri. Chandrasekhar Reddy has announced his decision to shift his loyalties to the TDP after his suspension from the YSRC.

“Raja Reddy is likely to contest from Udayagiri in the ensuing elections to keep the hold of Mekapati family on the segment. We are expecting a positive response from the party leadership to Raja Reddy’s candidature. Our family has a strong bond with Udayagiri and Atmakur constituencies. We are committed to developing the region on all fronts,” asserted Rajamohan Reddy.

Though the YSRC leadership is likely to give its nod to the candidature of Raja Reddy from Udayagiri in the ensuing elections to retain the seat as part of its ‘Mission 175’, a few others are also aspiring to contest from the pocket borough of the Mekapati family.

