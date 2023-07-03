Newlywed house surgeon ends life over family dispute in AP

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 23-year-old house surgeon allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room of a private medical college located in Chintareddypalem of Nellore rural area limits late on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Chaitanya from Palasa in Srikakulam.

Police said, the woman who got married two months ago, reportedly had an altercation with her husband over the phone following which she took this extreme step.Chaitanya is also believed to have spoken to her mother in Palasa and told her that she wanted to end her life as she was unable to bear with her husband, the police explained.

“The worried mother contacted Chaitanya’s roommate around 12.10 am and informed her that Chaitanya was behaving strangely. Inmates of the hostel alerted the staff as Chaitanya was not opening the door of her room, following which the staff forced opened the door and found her unconscious. They immediately rushed her to a hospital, where she breathed her last,” said the college principal.Nellore rural CI Srinivasa Reddy rushed to the hostel and seized Chaithanya’s phone. Preliminary probe revealed that Chaitanya died by suicide due to disputes with her husband.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

