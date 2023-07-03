Home States Andhra Pradesh

Newlywed house surgeon ends life over family dispute in AP

Police said, the woman who got married two months ago, reportedly had an altercation with her husband over the phone following which she took this extreme step.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 23-year-old house surgeon allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room of a private medical college located in Chintareddypalem of Nellore rural area limits late on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Chaitanya from Palasa in Srikakulam.

Police said, the woman who got married two months ago, reportedly had an altercation with her husband over the phone following which she took this extreme step.Chaitanya is also believed to have spoken to her mother in Palasa and told her that she wanted to end her life as she was unable to bear with her husband, the police explained.  

“The worried mother contacted Chaitanya’s roommate around 12.10 am and informed her that Chaitanya was behaving strangely. Inmates of the hostel alerted the staff as Chaitanya was not opening the door of her room, following which the staff forced opened the door and found her unconscious. They immediately rushed her to a hospital, where she breathed her last,” said the college principal.Nellore rural CI Srinivasa Reddy rushed to the hostel and seized Chaithanya’s phone. Preliminary  probe revealed that Chaitanya died by suicide due to disputes with her husband.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
house surgeon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp