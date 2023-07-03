Student exchange programme in pipeline for Yogi Vemana University

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

Yogi Vemana University is working towards strengthening teaching and research facilities to provide the best for the students, varsity vice-chancellor Prof Chinta Sudhakar tells S Nagaraja Rao in an interview. Established in 2006 in Kadapa, which was considered a backward region in the field of higher education, the NAAC ‘A’ grade university aims to improve its NIRF ranking, the V-C explains. The varsity is also working towards increasing foreign enrollments and introducing a distance learning programme. Excerpts



What measures are being taken at the University to increase enrollment of international students?

The Union Government has been encouraging students from other countries to join Indian varsities. There are various programmes for improving enrollment of foreign students in universities. One of them is to introduce a student exchange programme, which we plan on doing here. We are implementing small changes in the departments to attract foreign nationals. There is a need to develop hostels as per their requirements. We have digitised all classrooms. Every seminar hall is equipped with interactive boards. We are ensuring that the university website is regularly updated, highlighting the latest developments on campus. In fact, our website is a good asset for the varsity.

How many courses does the varsity offer? Does YVU need additional infrastructure or staff?

Currently, the fourth semester exams are going on and the admission process is not completed. The varsity is offering a total of 29 courses, including Urdu. The University has a sufficient staff of 101 regular lecturers for 29 departments. We have submitted proposals for the construction of an indoor stadium. We are using two floors for administrative works and the construction of another five floors is yet to be completed in the block. Construction for the CP Brown Library and language research centre blocks will begin in a short period.

Any plans to offer distance education?

As YVU is a NAAC ‘A’ grade varsity, we have submitted an application for introducing a distance education programme. We are working towards implementing an Open Distance Learning (ODL) system. We are identifying study centres in the district to tentatively begin classes from July-August this year.

How do you plan on improving YVU’s NIRF ranking?

YVU secured a rank within 101-151 band under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Union Ministry of Education. The university has been maintaining its reputation since 2016 at the State-level. It has also bagged a rank below 200 in the recent NAAC rankings. All this proves that the institute is on par with other major universities in factors such as admissions, research, placements, financial resources, online programme, faculty development and publications.

What about job opportunities for students?

We are chalking out plans to ensure that students are provided with job opportunities after completing their studies at the varsity. We are moving ahead with a special plan to upskill students, who are pursuing Degree and PG courses at YVU.

What is your plan for developing YVU?

In the past 16 years, the V-Cs who have worked here have developed the varsity in all aspects. YVU has a good feasibility for research. I have been trying my best to develop the varsity through improved teaching, research and administrative experience. We are working hard to achieve the goal for which the university was established in Kadapa district, a backward region in the field of higher education. It is not so easy to achieve NAAC ‘A’ grade in just one-and-half decades. This is an example of comprehensive development of faculty research and teaching here. We are trying to get funds for development and also striving hard for achieving a better NAAC rank.

