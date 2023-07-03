Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader K Atchannaidu hits out at Seediri for ‘excesses’ in Palasa

He described the demolition of a culvert in front of the house of TDP leader Nagaraju in Kasibugga municipality of Palasa Assembly segment as barbaric and a vengeful act.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State President K Atchannaidu lambasted Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju for his corrupt practices in the Palasa Assembly constituency. In a press note on Sunday, Atchannaidu accused Appalaraju of indulging in large-scale irregularities in his home constituency and if anyone questions him, they are facing the wrath of the YSRC government.

He described the demolition of a culvert in front of the house of TDP leader Nagaraju in Kasibugga municipality of Palasa Assembly segment as barbaric and a vengeful act. “Suppression, harassment and rowdyism have reached their peak in the State under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. This kind of oppression was not seen even during the British rule,” he observed.

Stating that the people are observing the attacks on TDP activists across the State, Atchannaidu remarked, “It is really a wicked act of the ruling YSRC. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which has resorted to demolition of houses of opposition leaders, will certainly collapse in the coming elections.”

