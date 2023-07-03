Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP protests against culvert demolition in Palasa

However, the revenue officials demolished the culvert that was constructed on the Vamsadhara canal after detaining the TDP leaders in the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Mild tension prevailed at China Badam in Palasa-Kasibugga municipality when revenue officials demolished the illegal constructions on Vamsadhara canal on Saturday midnight.TDP leaders, including MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, MLA Bendalam Ashok, and Palasa incharge Gouthu Sireesha, staged a dharna and tried to prevent the demolition. They accused Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju of instigating the revenue officials to demolish the structures of TDP leaders to take political revenge against them.

However, the revenue officials demolished the culvert that was constructed on the Vamsadhara canal after detaining the TDP leaders in the wee hours of Sunday.Palasa town TDP president Badda Nagaraju built a house in his farm land at China Badam in 2014. He built a culvert on the Vamsadhara irrigation canal and laid a road to his house. The road was reportedly useful for all the farmers in the surrounding farmlands. Meanwhile, he played an active role in the recent TDP agitation organised at Mandasa, accusing Appalaraju of demolishing the party flag post.

Nagaraju staged a dharna along with local TDP leaders to stop the demolition. Heated arguments took place between the TDP and YSRC leaders caused tension in the area.MP Rammohan Naidu said it was a clear cut case of YSRC revenge politics. There was no objection on the culvert over the past decade. However, the revenue officials demolished the culvert at midnight yielding Appalaraju’s pressure.“It is unfortunate that police and revenue officials are following the minister’s instructions even if it is against the constitution,” he deplored.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP culvert demolition
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp