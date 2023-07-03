TDP protests against culvert demolition in Palasa

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Mild tension prevailed at China Badam in Palasa-Kasibugga municipality when revenue officials demolished the illegal constructions on Vamsadhara canal on Saturday midnight.TDP leaders, including MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, MLA Bendalam Ashok, and Palasa incharge Gouthu Sireesha, staged a dharna and tried to prevent the demolition. They accused Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju of instigating the revenue officials to demolish the structures of TDP leaders to take political revenge against them.

However, the revenue officials demolished the culvert that was constructed on the Vamsadhara canal after detaining the TDP leaders in the wee hours of Sunday.Palasa town TDP president Badda Nagaraju built a house in his farm land at China Badam in 2014. He built a culvert on the Vamsadhara irrigation canal and laid a road to his house. The road was reportedly useful for all the farmers in the surrounding farmlands. Meanwhile, he played an active role in the recent TDP agitation organised at Mandasa, accusing Appalaraju of demolishing the party flag post.

Nagaraju staged a dharna along with local TDP leaders to stop the demolition. Heated arguments took place between the TDP and YSRC leaders caused tension in the area.MP Rammohan Naidu said it was a clear cut case of YSRC revenge politics. There was no objection on the culvert over the past decade. However, the revenue officials demolished the culvert at midnight yielding Appalaraju’s pressure.“It is unfortunate that police and revenue officials are following the minister’s instructions even if it is against the constitution,” he deplored.

