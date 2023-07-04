Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary directs local bodies to take measures to manage waste in AP

Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B Rajasekhar, APPCB member-secretary B Sridhar and other officials were present.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to ensure that the rural and urban local bodies take effective measures for the management of liquid, solid and industrial waste.

During a meeting with the officials of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and Swachh Andhra Corporation at his camp office on Monday, Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials of the APPCB to issue notices to those firms who fail to manage waste.
Suggesting steps for garbage treatment in a big way through the waste-to-energy plants, the Chief Secretary wanted the officials to take steps in the direction of setting up waste treatment plants at the industries and industrial estates.

State-level Task Force chief and YSRC MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said liquid and solid waste management should be done adhering to NGT’s directions. He also suggested increasing the capacity of solid waste management plants coming up at Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram by bringing waste generated in the local bodies located within a radius of 70 to 80 km from the treatment plants.

