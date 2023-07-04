Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore TDP leader Anam Jayakumar Reddy joins YSRC

The Anam family,which is known for its stronghold over the district politics, is now facing a crisis. 

Published: 04th July 2023 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Anam Jayakumar Reddy

Anam Jayakumar Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a setback to the Opposition, TDP leader from Nellore district and YSRC rebel MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy’s brother, Anam Jayakumar Reddy, joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday. 

Sources say Jayakumar Reddy’s entry is likely to benefit YSRC in the Nellore city and rural segments ahead of the polls. It may be recalled that senior leader and former minister Ramnarayana Reddy, who has been revolting against the party leadership, has participated in TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra, making his intentions clear to join the Opposition. 

Jayakumar Reddy, the fourth of the Anam brothers, broke away from the family a long time ago and joined the TDP during the last general elections. Though he aspired to contest from Nellore's rural constituency, he could not get the party ticket. Jayakumar Reddy continued in the TDP, regardless of Ramnarayana’s decision to join the YSRC.

With the political development on Monday, there seems to be no consensus among the brothers. The Anam family, which is known for its stronghold over district politics, is now facing a crisis. 

