Nizampatnam aqua park soon to be a boon to ryots in AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: The aqua farmers of Bapatla district are expressing joy, as the State government is all set to construct an aquapark in Nizampatnam in the district.

The coastal district with the majority of the population in Repalle, Nizampatnam, Bapatla, Karlapalem, Chirala, Vetapalem, Chinaganjam, Nagaram and Bhattiprolu are depending on aquaculture, which is spread over 21,400 acres of land.

It is to be noted that the aqua products from these regions are famous across the world as fishes and prawns worth Rs 2,250 crore are being exported to over 52 countries.

The aqua farmers in order to get various varieties of fish and prawns had to go all the way to Chennai, Pondicherry, Rameshwaram and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu bearing high transport costs. Opining that setting up an aqua park would reduce investment costs, M Praveen, an aqua farmer in Chinaganjam said that it would prevent the hassle of travelling to other states in search of quality fish and prawns and with the processing units, they would get good selling price for the produce.

To benefit the farmers not only in Bapatla but also in other coastal areas, the State government has planned to set up an aqua park on 280 acres at a cost of `186 crore and in this direction, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the construction of an aqua park in May.

The officials informed that the construction works are progressing at a fast pace and hatcheries will be set up for aquatic animals. It was also learnt that a knowledge centre will be set up to educate farmers on the latest technology being used in aquaculture.

At present, aqua farmers in Bapatla are suffering heavy losses despite the district being home to 16 hatcheries. According to the officials, the aqua park will simultaneously contribute to the growth of the transport, economic and tourism sectors in the region and provide direct and indirect employment to over 1,000 people.

With the setup of the aqua park, the officials are expecting that aqua cultivation will increase by another 10,000 acres in the near future.

