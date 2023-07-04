Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nizampatnam aqua park soon to be a boon to ryots in AP

The State govt will set up the unit in 280 acres at a cost of Rs 186 crore

Published: 04th July 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

aqua park

For representational purposes

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: The aqua farmers of Bapatla district are expressing joy, as the State government is all set to construct an aquapark in Nizampatnam in the district. 

The coastal district with the majority of the population in Repalle, Nizampatnam, Bapatla, Karlapalem, Chirala, Vetapalem, Chinaganjam, Nagaram and Bhattiprolu are depending on aquaculture, which is spread over 21,400 acres of land.

It is to be noted that the aqua products from these regions are famous across the world as fishes and prawns worth Rs 2,250 crore are being exported to over 52 countries.

The aqua farmers in order to get various varieties of fish and prawns had to go all the way to Chennai, Pondicherry, Rameshwaram and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu bearing high transport costs. Opining that setting up an aqua park would reduce investment costs, M Praveen, an aqua farmer in Chinaganjam said that it would prevent the hassle of travelling to other states in search of quality fish and prawns and with the processing units, they would get good selling price for the produce. 

To benefit the farmers not only in Bapatla but also in other coastal areas, the State government has planned to set up an aqua park on 280 acres at a cost of `186 crore and in this direction, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the construction of an aqua park in May. 

The officials informed that the construction works are progressing at a fast pace and hatcheries will be set up for aquatic animals. It was also learnt that a knowledge centre will be set up to educate farmers on the latest technology being used in aquaculture. 

At present, aqua farmers in Bapatla are suffering heavy losses despite the district being home to 16 hatcheries. According to the officials, the aqua park will simultaneously contribute to the growth of the transport, economic and tourism sectors in the region and provide direct and indirect employment to over 1,000 people. 

With the setup of the aqua park, the officials are expecting that aqua cultivation will increase by another 10,000 acres in the near future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizampatnam aqua park Bapatla farmers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp