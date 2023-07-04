Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Observe health day on first and third Friday’: CM Jagan

Chief Minister directs officials to ensure good quality groceries are delivered to pregnant women & lactating moms

Published: 04th July 2023 06:28 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  First and third Friday of every month should be observed as the day of health, sanitation and nutrition in every village, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials and added that the activities should further be linked to the Family Doctor Concept so that growth, vaccination, nutrition and children’s habits can be monitored.  

Anganwadi supervisors also should participate in monitoring the programmes along with the family doctors, he stressed. 

At a meeting held to review activities of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department on Monday, Jagan directed officials to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the distribution of groceries to ensure that quality products are delivered to all eligible beneficiaries.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure high quality take-home ration for pregnant women and lactating mothers under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes. “Available technology should be used for the distribution of groceries and monitoring the process,” Jagan said.

Under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, 2 kg ragi powder, 1 kg rice flakes, 250 grams jaggery, 250 grams chikki (peanut brittle), 250 grams dry fruits, 3 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, half kg edible oil, 25 eggs and 5 litres milk are given to eligible beneficiaries. On the other hand, under Sampoorna Poshana Plus, beneficiaries receive additional 250 grams of jaggery, chikki and dry fruits. 

Officials informed Jagan that steps are being taken to install weighing scales at the Anganwadi centres to monitor the growth of children. Stressing the need to strengthen teaching methods in Anganwadis, the Chief Minister directed officials to formulate plans to improve the curriculum of students in pre-primary 1 and 2 classes by including spoken English topics in the devices used by the teachers so as to help children learn proper pronunciation.

Reviewing the progress of Nadu-Nedu works at Anganwadis, he instructed officials to develop childcare centres with basic facilities like safe drinking water, furniture, toilets and classrooms. He said repair works should be taken up by August 12 and completed along with other works taken up at schools under phase two of Nadu-Nedu. Jagan asked the officials to create awareness among the public about the role played by Kalyanamastu-Shaadi Tohfa, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena programmes in preventing underage marriages.

He also directed officials to run the children’s homes efficiently by appointing trained staff who can run them properly while developing a good curriculum for the inmates.

Officials informed him that they are taking steps to establish junior colleges for girls in every Mandal.  
Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Special CS MT Krishna Babu were present.

