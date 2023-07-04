Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials invite Andhra bizmen to Sri Lanka

The officials said the Sri Lankan government will extend all support and also allot land on lease.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Sri Lanka Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

Governor of Sri Lanka Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Governor of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, Senthil Thondaman and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India Dr. Venkateshwaran interacted with office-bearers and members of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation on Monday and explained about the various business opportunities in Sri Lanka for entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh.

They stated that due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the government wants to reduce imports and encourage exports from the country.

They encouraged entrepreneurs to set up units for food processing and aqua, or kickstart business ventures in tourism and other sectors in Sri Lanka.

The officials said the Sri Lankan government will extend all support and also allot land on lease. “We will ensure faster clearances for entrepreneurs who want to set up businesses in Sri Lanka,” they asserted.

They pointed out many important commodities that can be produced in Sri Lanka and exported to countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Singapore without any duties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Thondaman Dr. Venkateshwaran Sri Lanka
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp