Officials invite Andhra bizmen to Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, Senthil Thondaman and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Southern India Dr. Venkateshwaran interacted with office-bearers and members of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation on Monday and explained about the various business opportunities in Sri Lanka for entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh.

They stated that due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the government wants to reduce imports and encourage exports from the country.

They encouraged entrepreneurs to set up units for food processing and aqua, or kickstart business ventures in tourism and other sectors in Sri Lanka.

The officials said the Sri Lankan government will extend all support and also allot land on lease. “We will ensure faster clearances for entrepreneurs who want to set up businesses in Sri Lanka,” they asserted.

They pointed out many important commodities that can be produced in Sri Lanka and exported to countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Singapore without any duties.

