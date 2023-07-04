Share expertise and be a part of AP’s growth story, CM Jagan urges NRIs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called upon Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to be part of the development story of Andhra Pradesh by not just extending financial support, but also sharing their experience and expertise.

In a special video message to the Telugu diaspora attending the ongoing NATA (North America Telugu Association) Convention-2023 at Dallas in the US, the Chief Minister recalled, “I still remember the love and affection you had shown when I attended the convention four years ago.”

Expressing happiness over the NRIs safeguarding Telugu culture and traditions in unison, Jagan explained the government’s initiatives to overhaul the educational sector through Amma Vodi, Goru Muddha and Vidya Kanuka.

“We strongly believe that only education can change the society for good. Revolutionary changes have been brought in the educational sector in the State in the last four years to help students become global citizens,” Jagan asserted.

Further, he elaborated on Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu for improving infrastructure at government schools, distribution of tablets to Class 8 teachers and students, introducing subject-teacher concepts from Class 3, distributing bilingual textbooks and launching digital classrooms through interactive flat panels (IFPs) from Class 6. Stating that TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) training will be imparted to students from Class 3 to 10, the Chief Minister said, “TOEFL training will also be offered to intermediate students from the next academic year.”

Lauding the NRIs, he said, “We are proud that you are all working in top positions as CEOs, professors in universities, scientists in NASA, doctors and businessmen with a strong focus and commitment.”

Stressing that the State needs the support of the NRIs for taking forward the government welfare programmes, Jagan remarked, “Financial support will go a long way in the development of the State, but more than that, AP needs the exposure, experience and expertise for all-round development.”

He also explained the government’s various other initiatives like the village/ward secretariat system, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Family Doctor Concept.

