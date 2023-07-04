Home States Andhra Pradesh

Share expertise and be a part of AP’s growth story, CM Jagan urges NRIs

He also explained about the government’s various other initiatives like the village/ward secretariat system, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Family Doctor Concept.

Published: 04th July 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra_Jaganmohan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called upon Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to be part of the development story of Andhra Pradesh by not just extending financial support, but also sharing their experience and expertise.  

In a special video message to the Telugu diaspora attending the ongoing NATA (North America Telugu Association) Convention-2023 at Dallas in the US, the Chief Minister recalled, “I still remember the love and affection you had shown when I attended the convention four years ago.” 

Expressing happiness over the NRIs safeguarding Telugu culture and traditions in unison, Jagan explained the government’s initiatives to overhaul the educational sector through Amma Vodi, Goru Muddha and Vidya Kanuka. 

“We strongly believe that only education can change the society for good. Revolutionary changes have been brought in the educational sector in the State in the last four years to help students become global citizens,” Jagan asserted.

Further, he elaborated on Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu for improving infrastructure at government schools, distribution of tablets to Class 8 teachers and students, introducing subject-teacher concepts from Class 3, distributing bilingual textbooks and launching digital classrooms through interactive flat panels (IFPs) from Class 6. Stating that TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) training will be imparted to students from Class 3 to 10, the Chief Minister said, “TOEFL training will also be offered to intermediate students from the next academic year.” 

Lauding the NRIs, he said, “We are proud that you are all working in top positions as CEOs, professors in universities, scientists in NASA, doctors and businessmen with a strong focus and commitment.” 

Stressing that the State needs the support of the NRIs for taking forward the government welfare programmes, Jagan remarked, “Financial support will go a long way in the development of the State, but more than that, AP needs the exposure, experience and expertise for all-round development.”

He also explained the government’s various other initiatives like the village/ward secretariat system, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Family Doctor Concept.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy NATA NRIs
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp