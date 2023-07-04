AP allocates land to PESPL for LPG cylinders unit

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has allotted land to Pollard Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PESPL) company at the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) situated at the Ragamakkapalli Panchayat limits of Donakonda mandal in Prakasam district recently for its proposed Integrated LPG Cylinders manufacturing plant. The plant would be established with an estimated cost of `43 crore as an initial investment.

As per the government's approval, the APIIC-Ongole zonal authorities allotted 24.13 acres of land for the PESPL to establish the manufacturing plant in the Ragamakkapalli UDL industrial area. APIIC zonal manager J Venkateswarlu handed over the 24.13 acres extent land allotment letter to the PESPL director Saginala Ranadeep Goutam recently.

“The proposed manufacturing plant will provide employment to 175 people directly and indirectly to 350. We are planning to bring the LPG cylinder manufacturing unit into operation within 12 to 15 months,” the PESPL director said.

