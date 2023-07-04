Tadipatri CI ends life due to family disputes, TDP cries foul

Home States Andhra Pradesh

On learning about the incident, Anantapur SP K Srinivasa Rao visited the spot and inquired family members about the officer’s death.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A circle inspector (CI) attached to Tadipatri town police station died by suicide at his residence on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as A Ananda Rao, a native of Kalroadpalle village in Chandragiri Mandal, Tirupati district.

According to Tadipatri DSP M Gangaiah, a preliminary probe revealed that the CI took the extreme step due to family disputes. 

“Ananda Rao locked himself in his bedroom after an altercation with his wife Anuradha. The family members had to break open the door as he did not come out of the room for a long time. They then found him dead inside the bedroom,” the DSP said and added that a case was registered based on a  complaint of the CI’s wife.

Ananda Rao joined the police department in 1998 as a sub-inspector and served in that rank at various police stations in Kadapa and Annamayya districts. He worked as Dharmavaram CI before joining duty at Tadipatri last September.

On learning about the incident, Anantapur SP K Srinivasa Rao visited the spot and inquired family members about the officer’s death. He stayed till the post-mortem formalities were completed and the body was taken to the CI’s native place.

Political slugfest erupts

Meanwhile, former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the CI ended his life as he was unable to bear the torture by the current Tadipatri MLA, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, his followers and other YSRC leaders. Further, he demanded the ruling party to take responsibility for the police officer’s death. Refuting the TDP leader’s allegations, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy said he was ready for an investigation into the death of Ananda Rao. 

In a press statement, Anantapur SP maintained that the department had interrogated Ananda Rao’s family before concluding that family disputes were the principal reason for his death. However, he directed police to conduct a comprehensive probe into the case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

