15-year-old’s rape case: APHRC pulls up Ongole police for negligence

The district SP has been directed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry assigning a Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer to investigate the matter.

Published: 05th July 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The case of a missing minor girl in Ongole was re-registered as rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act after the Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission (HRC) in Kurnool charged Ongole Taluka police of negligence in protecting the 15-year-old girl.

The case dates back to June 16, when the minor’s mother had lodged a complaint with the police, stating that her daughter was missing since June 15, 10 am. According to official information, Khalil, a young man from Bilal Nagar, befriended the girl living in the same locality and abducted her on June 15 when nobody was at her home.

The girl’s father is no more and her mother had left for work at the time of the incident. The next morning the girl’s mother lodged a missing complaint with the Ongole Taluka Police. Officials maintained that the girl’s family approached the police on June 30 again and informed them that Khalil had detained her and sexually assaulted her for 13 days.

Following this, the missing case was converted into a rape case under the POCSO Act. After inquiry, the accused was arrested and sent to remand. Meanwhile, the Human Rights forum took suo motu cognizance of the incident based on a report published in a vernacular newspaper on Monday, stating that the police did not take action. Responding, district SP Malika Garg maintained, “The allegations are completely false. The police have responded in time after receiving the complaint from the girl’s family members.”

The Human Rights Commission issued notices on Tuesday to various respondents, including the SHO of Ongole Taluka Police Station, the CI of Ongole Rural, the SHO of Disha Police Station, the DSP, the SP, the Collector of Ongole, the Inspector General of Police, the DGP, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the District Project Director and Commissioner, the Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare, and the Chief Secretary. They have been asked to file their replies and counters before July 24.

The district SP has been directed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry assigning a Deputy Superintendent of Police level officer to investigate the matter. The SP is required to submit a factual report, along with details of the actions taken, and the findings of the inquiry before the specified date.

