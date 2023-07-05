Home States Andhra Pradesh

At Rs 140 per kg, cost of tomatoes record new high in AP's Manapalle

On an average, the Madanapalle tomato market has been receiving nearly 900MT-1,300MT for the past few days.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Owing to sluggish arrivals, the wholesale price of tomatoes are being sold at record high prices of Rs 140 per kg in Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market on Tuesday. The retail price of tomatoes, which was around Rs 100-Rs 120 per kg based on the variety in various parts of the State, are now expected to increase further with increasing wholesale prices.

As of Tuesday, the Madanapalle market received around 615 MT of produce and the price was recorded as Rs 1,400 per box (10 kg) for the first-grade variety of tomatoes, while the second-grade has shot up to Rs 1,080 per box. In fact, it is the highest price ever recorded this year in the Madanapalle tomato market.

It is to be noted that the price of tomatoes has been experiencing a surge since June 25, when the juicy veggie was sold at Rs 80 per kg in the market and further it spiked to Rs 124 on June 30. On average, the Madanapalle tomato market has been receiving nearly 900MT-1,300MT for the past few days.

