Avoid power disruptions due to rains: AP Special Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed power utilities to keep up with consumers’ expectations in supplying quality power during the Kharif season as well to all categories of consumers, including nine hours day-time supply for agriculture.

Further, he emphasised on the need for power utilities to be prepared to meet the possible peak in demand for electricity to ensure uninterrupted supply during the Kharif season and reduce any breakdowns caused by rains and winds.

During a meeting with the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) and power distribution companies (Discoms), the official explained, “With the onset of monsoon in the State, daily temperatures are dropping. This has resulted in a drop in power consumption as compared to the summer. At present, daily consumption is reported to be around 225 million units as agriculture activity is gaining momentum.”

Vijayanand stressed that AP’s image of being a State that provides reliable 24x7 power supply even amid peak demand should be maintained. Stating that energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been taking stock of the situation at regular intervals, he directed field-level staff to respond immediately in case of any disruption in electricity supply during the rainy season.

“Emergency breakdown management teams should be on standby and step into the field whenever required,” he said and further advised officials to make effective arrangements to ensure adequate spares and T&P (tools and plants) for the lines and sub-stations are available during the rainy season.

Vijayanand pointed out that power was generated efficiently using all available resources and purchased from open markets to ensure uninterrupted supply to the consumers.“The availability of power also increased with APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission) giving timely coal import permits to Krishnapatnam Power Station and Hinduja Corporation and bringing forward the power purchase date from SembCorp,” he explained.

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu remarked that the energy secretary’s regular review meetings on supply position helped in priority financial allocation to procure power.

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed power utilities to keep up with consumers’ expectations in supplying quality power during the Kharif season as well to all categories of consumers, including nine hours day-time supply for agriculture. Further, he emphasised on the need for power utilities to be prepared to meet the possible peak in demand for electricity to ensure uninterrupted supply during the Kharif season and reduce any breakdowns caused by rains and winds. During a meeting with the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) and power distribution companies (Discoms), the official explained, “With the onset of monsoon in the State, daily temperatures are dropping. This has resulted in a drop in power consumption as compared to the summer. At present, daily consumption is reported to be around 225 million units as agriculture activity is gaining momentum.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijayanand stressed that AP’s image of being a State that provides reliable 24x7 power supply even amid peak demand should be maintained. Stating that energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been taking stock of the situation at regular intervals, he directed field-level staff to respond immediately in case of any disruption in electricity supply during the rainy season. “Emergency breakdown management teams should be on standby and step into the field whenever required,” he said and further advised officials to make effective arrangements to ensure adequate spares and T&P (tools and plants) for the lines and sub-stations are available during the rainy season. Vijayanand pointed out that power was generated efficiently using all available resources and purchased from open markets to ensure uninterrupted supply to the consumers.“The availability of power also increased with APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission) giving timely coal import permits to Krishnapatnam Power Station and Hinduja Corporation and bringing forward the power purchase date from SembCorp,” he explained. Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu remarked that the energy secretary’s regular review meetings on supply position helped in priority financial allocation to procure power.