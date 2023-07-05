Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu promises Alluri memorial in Amaravati

Exhorting the people to get inspiration from the revolutionary, Naidu felt that leaders, who are useful to the society, should emerge for the economic development of the nation.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu takes part in Alluri Sitarama Raju birth anniversary celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alluri Sitarama Raju memorial will be established in the capital Amaravati and the Bhogapuram airport will be named after the revolutionary soon after the TDP returns to power in the State, promised Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the valedictory of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri on Tuesday, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the fete last year at Bhimavaram and it concluded with the address of President Droupadi Murmu at a programme held in Hyderabad.

While Mahatma Gandhi fought for Independence with the policy of non-violence, revolutionary Alluri opted for armed struggle. Exhorting the people to get inspiration from the revolutionary, Naidu felt that leaders, who are useful to society, should emerge for the economic development of the nation.

“When GMC Balayogi was the Speaker of Lok Sabha, I had written to the Centre urging it to instal the statues of Alluri and TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in the Parliament building,” he recalled.  

Asking why the State government is not following the tradition in organising the birth centenary of great leaders, Naidu said the TDP government would not only set up the Alluri memorial but also name Bhogapuram airport after the revolutionary.

