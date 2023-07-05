Police investigation reveals Kadapa boy jumped from school building

Home States Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: Kadapa police have intensified the investigation into the suspicious death of the 11-year-old student, who was found dead in Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School on July 1 and the police found that the boy jumped from the fifth floor of the school building and suffered injuries during the mishap which led to his death.

Disclosing the case details at the district police office in Kadapa town, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that they had registered a case under Juvenile Justice Act, Sec 75 against the school management and the investigation is underway to ascertain the actual reason for the student's death.

The SP said that Mamidisetty Sohith, who hailed from Ahobilapuram Street in Pulivendula, joined Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School on June 19.

“The boy was found lying in an open space of the hostel building on July 1 around 5.18 am. Observing this, the hostel staff enquired about his health condition and the boy informed that he was suffering from a severe stomach ache. Later, the parents sent his relative, who is residing close to the hostel and rushed him to a private clinic at Chennur where an RMP administered first-aid. After a few hours, the boy fell unconscious and was shifted to the Chennur PHC where the doctors declared him dead. A few external injuries were found on the boy’s body,” the SP informed.

