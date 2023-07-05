‘Puttaparthi centre, a focal point for spirituality’: PM Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that India is leading in the field of technology and economy while rejuvenating places of spiritual significance. In his virtual address after inaugurating the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai, the Prime Minister said that the convention centre will create an experience of spirituality and splendour of modernity.

Speaking at the inauguration of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. https://t.co/rgOKb6GXYb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2023

Stating that the centre comprises cultural diversity and a conceptual grandeur, Modi said that it will become a focal point for discussions on spirituality and academic programmes where scholars and experts will get together. Philanthropist Ryuko Hira donated the convention centre to the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Trust with the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony.

It aims to provide a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Its amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events.The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation.Pointing out that 40% real-time online transactions recorded in the world are taking place in India, he urged the devotees to transform the entire district of Puttaparthi into a digital economy.

“If everyone comes together to accomplish this resolution, the entire district will turn digital by the next birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba,” he averred.He further said, “India has now become one of the top five economies in the world and supports the third-largest startup ecosystem. The country is competing with leading nations in the world in sectors like digital technology and 5G.” Lauding the theme of the event, ‘Practice and Inspire,’ Modi emphasised on the importance of good conduct by the leaders for the society to follow.

Observing that the transformation witnessed in the country is a result of the contributions of every social class, he remarked that organisations like the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council are an effective medium to connect India with the world. “Today, India is moving forward while prioritising its duties. As we approach towards completing a century of being independent, we have named Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’. These pledges include the guidance of our spiritual values as well as resolutions for the future. It has both Vikas (development) as well as Virasat (heritage),” the PM explained.

Recalling Sri Sathya Sai’s teachings such as ‘Love All Serve All’, ‘Help Ever Hurt Never’, ‘Less Talk More Work’, ‘Every Experience is a Lesson - Every Loss is a Gain’, Modi noted that these lessons have sensitivity as well as a deep philosophy of life. Further, he recounted Sri Sathya Sai’s guidance and help during the Gujarat earthquake.

Stating that all saints have nourished the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ for thousands of years in India, Modi said, “Even though Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born in Puttaparthi, his followers are found worldwide and his institutions and ashrams can be accessed in every State of India. All devotees have a connection with Prasanthi Nilayam, irrespective of language and culture. It is this desire that weaves India into a single thread making it immortal.”

Further, Modi appreciated the spiritual wing of Sri Sathya Sai Trust for creating awareness on cultural India among the new generation through programmes like Bal Vikas.Highlighting the efforts of the Trust in nation-building and in empowering the society, the Prime Minister spoke about the hi-tech hospital in Prasanthi Nilayam, the schools and colleges which have been offering free education and healthcare to people for years.

