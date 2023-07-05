Two Telugu stone inscriptions found in AP's Prakasam

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srinivasa Prasad, a VRO in Yerragondapalem mandal, found this inscription engraved on a stone near Sapthakoteswara Swamy temple in Pullalacheruvu.

ONGOLE: Two more Telugu stone inscriptions were found in Komarolu and Pullalacheruvu mandal in the district recently. Both inscriptions were studied by experts in Epigraphy, at the Archaeology Research Centre at Mysore. The early period (7th - 8th century) Telugu stone inscription was found on the premises of Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Badinenipalli village in Komarolu Mandal.

The inscription seems to be a record of the gift of land as pannasa (measured by the royal measure) in the village Kondru to Ahobala Sabisarma by King Vikramaditya Raja. Varanasi Rahul, assistant professor at CMR University, Bangalore, referred the stone inscription to the Epigraphy, Archaeology Research Centre for clear information regarding the time and context of the inscription.

The other inscription belonging to the 11th-century of Western Chalukya regime was rediscovered at a temple near Sathakodu village in  Pullalacheruvu Mandal by  Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad recently.

Archaeology experts identified that the inscription belongs to the 11th century of the Western Chalukya King Someshvara-I period. Srinivasa Prasad, a VRO in Yerragondapalem Mandal, found this inscription engraved on a stone near Sapthakoteswara Swamy temple in Pullalacheruvu.

After studying the inscription’s language and characters thoroughly, K Muniratnam Reddy, Director, Epigraphy, Archaeology Research Centre, Mysore, confirmed that it belongs to the 11th century of Chalukya King Someshvara-I ruling period.

“The early age inscription of 7th - 8th century CE was damaged badly due to lack of awareness among the public. It’s our duty to safeguard the ancient inscriptions to know about our glorious past. We appeal to the public to protect the historical inscriptions and also inform us about such dilapidated ones. The authorities will take measures to preserve those priceless historical monuments with modern technologies,” Muniratnam Reddy explained.

