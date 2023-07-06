Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM, ‘takes’ nuanced stand on UCC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and discussed several issues pertaining to the State. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit to the national capital.

During the meeting that lasted approximately 80 minutes, the Prime Minister reportedly sought the YSRC chief’s opinion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Jagan reportedly took a nuanced stand on the issue as the YSRC has good support of minorities. He reportedly wanted the Centre to arrive at a larger consensus on the issue instead of pushing it in the Parliament.

The Centre is likely to discuss the UCC, which proposes to have a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations, in the upcoming Parliament session.

Further, the Chief Minister yet again raised a slew of issues, including the Polavaram Irrigation Project and Special Category Status, related to the State.

He requested Modi for an early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram project pegged at Rs 55,548.87 crore. Elaborating, Jagan said Rs 17,144 crore is required for the expeditious completion of the first phase of the project. He added that the matter is under the consideration of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

ఈ ఉదయం ఢిల్లీ పర్యటనకు వెళ్లిన సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌.

- సాయంత్రం 4:30 గంటలకు ప్రధానమంత్రి శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీతో ముఖ్యమంత్రి భేటీ.

- దాదాపు 1 గంటా, 20 నిమిషాలసేపు రాష్ట్రానికి సంబంధించిన పలు అంశాలపై చర్చ https://t.co/zZKkaWC1Th — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) July 5, 2023

“Although the Ministry of Finance has already approved Rs 12,911.15 crore, completion of phase-1 works of the project is possible only after R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) package is provided to the displaced families of the 36 submerged villages,” he explained.

Jagan reminds Centre of unfulfilled bifurcation promises, seeks SCS

He urged the PM to intervene and give necessary directions to the Jal Shakti Ministry. The CM also requested for reimbursement of Rs 1,210.15 crore that the State government has spent on the project.

Jagan also mentioned that the Telangana State government is yet to clear dues worth Rs 7,230.14 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGECO) for the supply of electricity between June 2014 and June 2017. Stating that APGENCO has been facing a financial crisis, he requested PM Modi’s intervention in the issue.

Stating that there is no rationale in the implementation of the National Food Security Act, the CM pointed out that in States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, which are financially better off than Andhra Pradesh, NFSA coverage is 10 per cent more. Mentioning that even NITI Aayog has agreed with the view, he stressed the need to correct the same as the State has spent an additional Rs 5,527 crore because 56 lakh families in the State have been denied ration.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in

New Delhi I Express

Reminding the Prime Minister about the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh at the time of State bifurcation, Jagan said several of those promises, including Special Category Status, are still pending.

He maintained that the Special Category Status and other assurances will not just boost industrial development, but help on all fronts like employment creation and self-sustenance of the State.

Pointing out that the districts in the State were reorganised and increased to 26 from 13, the CM said every district on an average has a population of 18 lakh people. Explaining that the State government has taken up construction of 17 medical colleges, in addition to the existing 11 to serve the needs of the public, he requested the Prime Minister for financial support for these new institutions.

Further, he also appealed to the Prime Minister to instruct the ministry of mines to allot three mines for meeting the iron ore requirement of the steel plant being built at Kadapa, which is in tune with the assurances given by the Centre for the development Rayalaseema region. Before meeting PM Modi, Jagan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held discussions with him for 45 minutes on issues related to bifurcation.

