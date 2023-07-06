Andhra Pradesh High Court stays works of Baptism Ghat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday issued a stay on the construction works of a Baptism Ghat on ‘Donka’ lands in Tenali under the Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation.

Justice N Jayasurya issued the interim orders while hearing a petition filed by Mupparaju Pradeep and four others, seeking a stay on the construction of the ghat on the land, which has been listed as ‘Donka land’ in the revenue records.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, advocate K Indraneel Babu said ‘Donka’ land is being encroached upon and would be used for the purpose of religious conversions. He told the court that leaders of the ruling party were in support of the construction of the ghat.

Seeking an interim stay on the works, Indraneel Babu pointed out that the petitioners’ residences were close to the proposed ghat and hence the road leading to their houses would be blocked, once the ghat is constructed. Further, he sought an interim stay on the construction of the ghat.

Baptism Ghat row: BJP stir against govt

The counsel on behalf of the revenue department sought time to file full details. Issuing the stay orders, Justice Suryanarayana issued notices to the respondents in the case, Principal Secretary (revenue), Guntur District Collector, Mangalagiri Tehsildar and Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation commissioner. He adjourned the matter for three weeks.

Construction of the Baptism Ghat in Mangalagiri created a political ruckus with the BJP leaders opposing it and staging protests against the YSRC government as well as local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

According to information, a few pastors from local churches approached the MLA and requested him to provide an alternative to conducting rituals related to Baptism as some local people were not allowing them to conduct the rituals at the shore of the River Krishna.

On the MLA’s suggestion, the Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation allotted five cents of land in the town for the construction of the Baptism Ghat. Following this, district BJP leaders staged protests alleging that the State government was encouraging religious conversions. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy clarified that the construction of the ghat was just for performing the Christians ritual.

