BJP can bank on Purandeswari’s experience to do well in AP

Though Purandeswari’s appointment as State BJP chief came as a surprise, it attracts no discontent in party

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For many in the BJP, former Union minister Daggubati Purandeswari’s appointment as the party State unit chief came as a surprise, but there is not much discontent among the party leaders, even those who aspired for the post. The strong votaries among the party also feel that Purandeswari can be a better vocal critic than the former party chief Somu Veerraju in targeting the ruling YSRC.

The first response from any party leader, when asked about Purandeswari’s appointment as the State BJP chief, was the same. “Being a disciplined party, there won’t be any discontent over the decision taken by the national leadership. We are not like other parties.’’ 

The party rank and file were expecting a change of guard as Veerraju had completed his tenure and the names of leaders like PNV Madhav, Y Satya Kumar and some others were doing rounds. 

“A leader like Madhav would have been a better choice. Though he is young, he gels with seniors and juniors alike. His father, Chalapathi Rao, was a noted leader and holds respect and the same is with Madhav,’’ a BJP leader told TNIE.

Some other leaders felt that the party will now be more vocal in criticising the ruling party rather than the Opposition. As for expanding the party, the leaders felt that her vast experience will count. “Purandeswari worked as incharge of party affairs in other States too. Under her leadership, the party can expect sea changes,’’ PNV Madhav commented on the former minister’s appointment as the new chief.

Party leaders opined that Purandeswari, who had served as the Union Minister, can bring some big leaders from the other parties in the State into the BJP fold.

The leaders ruled out the possibility of Purandeswari’s strained relationship with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu coming in the way of forging an alliance, if any. “Decisions on electoral alliances will be taken at the national level. The State leadership has not much role to play in it,’’ the sources commented.

Even during Veerraju’s tenure, the alliance with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party did not go smoothly and the latter had made it open on a few occasions. “Despite of that, the two parties are still partners as the top leadership wants to have JSP as an ally,’’ the leader said.

