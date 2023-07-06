New chief may help BJP gain a little: TDP leader

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to the appointment of former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari as the State BJP president, TDP leaders, in general, have felt that it will help the saffron party take its ideology close to the people.

“However, as the BJP does not have a strong base in the State, it will be a herculean task for Purandeswari to reach out to the people though she has the legacy of Telugu Desam founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, being his daughter, besides proving her capabilities as the former Union Minister and organisational skills by holding several party posts,” opined a TDP leader.

Another TDP leader is of the view that the former State BJP chief Somu Veerraju has miserably failed in exposing the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts. Instead, the State BJP under the leadership of Veerraju focused more on criticising the TDP. Unlike Veerraju, Purandeswari may go hammer and tongs against the ‘irrelevant’ policies of the YSRC government, he observed.

Analysing the impact of Purandeswari’s appointment, a senior TDP leader has opined it will help in sharing votes between the BJP and the TDP in case of an alliance.

There is also a likelihood that it will benefit the YSRC as Purandeswari hails from the Kamma community, and influential TDP leaders may join the BJP to work under the leadership of NTR’s daughter.

“As of now, we are unaware of the plans and strategies of the BJP central leadership. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, who made a scathing attack against the YSRC government during their recent visit to the State, the appointment of Purandeswari could also be seen in the direction that the saffron party has decided to go harsh against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” a senior Telugu Desam leader analysed.

At the same breath, he felt that Purandeswari’s appointment could also be seen from the angle of the saffron party leadership extending a helping hand to Jagan to retain power in the ensuing elections. “All its actions will either go in the direction of backing Jagan or to dethrone his government,” the TDP leader opined.

