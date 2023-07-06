Home States Andhra Pradesh

No bus service: Students lay siege to MLA’s house in AP

APSRTC agrees to ply 2 buses to Peddaraveedu, Markapur mandals

Published: 06th July 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Students, Protest

Students staging protest demanding bus service even as they lay siege to Markapur MLA‘s home on Wednesday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After hours of protest by the students and parents in front of Markapur MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy’s residence demanding bus facility to their schools on Wednesday morning, APSRTC authorities agreed to provide bus service to the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Rajampalli of Peddaraveedu Mandal and AP Model school in Mittameeda Palli village of Markapur mandal with immediate effect from Thursday. 

The demand for the bus service escalated after the intervention of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh, who talked with the RTC Ongole-regional manager and with the Markapur-depot manager and explained the students’ woes. following which the authorities agreed to provide two buses, one each for Rajampalli-Kendriya Vidyalaya and Markapur-AP Model School.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of school students along with their parents demonstrated protests and rallies in front of the local revenue offices and raised slogans demanding bus facilities to their respective schools from Markapur RTC depot. In addition to this, the students and parents reached the MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy's house and besieged his residence for a few hours demanding MLA’s intervention in this regard.

Further, Minister Audimulapu Suresh’s office revealed that on the request of the Minister, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy allocated `15 lakh from his MPLAD funds for the Nagarjuna Sagar water supplies to the Rajampalli-Kendriya Vidyalaya for the drinking water purpose.

