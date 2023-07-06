Home States Andhra Pradesh

No need to bring Uniform Civil Code now: Ex-MP

The former MP demanded that both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP in the State release a white paper on their stand on UCC.

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar felt that the BJP has brought the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) now in view of elections, though there is no need for it now. 

Participating in an interaction programme organised in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Undavalli said the 21st Law Commission advised the Modi government against the UCC and even the 22nd Law Commission in its June 24 report advised the Centre not to take a hasty decision regarding UCC. “In a country having different regions, different cultures and different customs, bringing UCC is not that easy. Though it is a good attempt, there is no need for such an urgency now,” he opined. 

The former MP demanded that both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP in the State release a white paper on their stand on UCC. “Irrespective of the issues, these two parties have been supporting the Modi government,” he observed.  

Demanding the government to release a white paper on the implementation status of the R&R package to the Polavaram project displaced and its status, he said there is a need to find out who is responsible for the damage to the diaphragm wall in floods. 

