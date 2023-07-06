‘School not involved in son’s death’, says father of boy who died on school campus

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Nagaraju, father of Sohith, who died in the Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School school campus on July 1, ruled out the involvement of school management and staff in the death of his son. He said that after carefully analysing the CCTV footage it is evident that there was no role of school management and hostel staff in his son Sohith’s death.

Nagaraju said his son Sohith called him and informed him that he wanted to visit home as he was feeling homesick while staying at the school hostel.

However, we suggested Sohith stay back at school and bring him home when homesick holidays were announced.

“Sohith accidentally fell off the school building in the early hours on July 1. Upon witnessing Sohith lying on the floor and suffering, the school management immediately informed us and we rushed our relatives to shift him to a hospital, but in vain as he died on the way to the hospital,” the victim’s father said.

He clarified that they registered a complaint with the Kazipet police against the school management after seeing bruises on Sohith’s body. “However, the postmortem report and the CCTV footage helped us to realise that there was no involvement of school management in Sohith’s death.”

KADAPA: Nagaraju, father of Sohith, who died in the Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School school campus on July 1, ruled out the involvement of school management and staff in the death of his son. He said that after carefully analysing the CCTV footage it is evident that there was no role of school management and hostel staff in his son Sohith’s death. Nagaraju said his son Sohith called him and informed him that he wanted to visit home as he was feeling homesick while staying at the school hostel. However, we suggested Sohith stay back at school and bring him home when homesick holidays were announced.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Sohith accidentally fell off the school building in the early hours on July 1. Upon witnessing Sohith lying on the floor and suffering, the school management immediately informed us and we rushed our relatives to shift him to a hospital, but in vain as he died on the way to the hospital,” the victim’s father said. He clarified that they registered a complaint with the Kazipet police against the school management after seeing bruises on Sohith’s body. “However, the postmortem report and the CCTV footage helped us to realise that there was no involvement of school management in Sohith’s death.”