Around 400 people get Jio Bharat phones

The Jio Bharat phone will be available in the market at an affordable price of Rs 999, making it the most cost-effective internet-enabled phone.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 400 people received complimentary Jio Bharat phones on Thursday through various programmes held at Jio Centers and Jio Points across the State. Jio’s remarkable progress in realising its goal of a ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’ through the introduction of ‘Jio Bharat’ phones is truly commendable. This initiative holds tremendous potential for empowering 250 million feature phone users nationwide with internet-enabled devices. The Jio Bharat phone will be available in the market at an affordable price of Rs 999, making it the most cost-effective internet-enabled phone.

It will be available for purchase in stores starting today across India, with an initial rollout of 1 million phones in the first phase. Additionally, users can subscribe to a monthly plan of Rs 123, which provides 14GB of data and unlimited calls. An annual plan priced at Rs 1,234 is also available. Furthermore, the phone will support UPI payments, allowing users to conveniently perform digital transactions.

