Daggubati Purandeswari vows to strengthen BJP in Andhra Pradesh

She will attend the meeting of BJP presidents and incharges of southern States to be held in Hyderabad on July 9.

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time after her appointment as the BJP AP unit president, Daggubati Purandeswari met the party national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. She was on a pilgrimage to Amarnath when the announcement of her appointment came two days ago. She reached New Delhi on Wednesday. Responding to her appointment as the BJP AP unit president, Purandeswari said she will strive to strengthen the party in the State, besides safeguarding the interests of the State.

She will attend the meeting of BJP presidents and in charges of southern States to be held in Hyderabad on July 9. After the meeting, Purandeswari is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh. She will start functioning with the State executive meeting scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on July 16. Purandeswari is set to choose her team in the due course ahead of the elections to the State Assembly next year.

“Met @JPNadda Ji and expressed my heartfelt gratitude for the trust imposed on me. I assured him of my unwavering commitment towards the responsibility. Even as I work to strengthen BJP in AP, I shall also work towards safeguarding the interests of AP and Andhrites,” she tweeted.

Daggubati Purandeswari
