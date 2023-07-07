Family attacked over land disputes rescued through Disha helpline

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Police rescue a distressed family caught in a violent dispute over land after receiving a distress call through Disha helpline. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Panjani police station in Chittoor district, when the family’s rivals attacked their residence.

According to police, a woman from the family reached out to police through the Disha helpline and reported that a group of individuals had forcibly entered into her house and physically assaulted her family. The police immediately arrived at the scene and took action against the attackers. The injured family members were immediately taken to a local hospital.

Police were informed that Gangadhar and Gattappa families, both residing in Panjani, have been embroiled in a land dispute. While the matter is already before the court, Gattappa and his relatives visited Gangadhar’s house late on Wednesday night, leading to a heated argument. The situation escalated and allegedly resulted in violence as they attacked Gangadhar and his family members who attempted to defend themselves.

Following the victims’ complaint, the Panjani police registered a case against Gattappa and the other individuals under IPC Sections 427 (damage to property), 354 D (harassment), 323 (causing harm), 506 (threatening), and sections of Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

