Government allocates Rs 3 crore for Guntur GGH renovation works

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide better medical services to the patients, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu allocated Rs 3 crore for the renovation and development works at Guntur GGH, said Dr Kiran Kumar, who recently took charge as superintendent of the hospital.

Inspecting various departments at the GGH, Kiran Kumar identified several flaws, unfinished works and a lack of proper medical equipment, due to which the hospital is unable to provide desired services to the patients. He also observed that a few patients are being treated on stretchers, due to insufficient beds, following which he instructed the authorities to set up additional 50 beds in the medicine block.

It is to be recalled that the State government has identified over 161 posts, which are lying vacant for the past seven years and to address this issue, the Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) had issued orders sanctioning the recruitment and also allotted Rs 3 crore for the development of the hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kiran Kumar said that they are planning to increase the operation theatres to perform major surgeries, including liver and kidney transplantations, cochlear implantation and heart surgeries, and improve emergency services at GGH.

“The construction of the Mother and Child Health block on the hospital premises is also progressing at a brisk pace and necessary action would be taken to complete the construction works within the stipulated time,” he added.

Observing that a few patients were being sent back without treatment due to a lack of Aarogyasri card, Kiran Kumar expressed dismay over Aarogyamitra and instructed them to deliver their duties without negligence.

Guntur GGH is a major hospital where patients not only from neighbouring districts, but also from Telangana, Odisha and Bihar visit the hospital and avail its services. At present over 1,458 patients have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment.

Over 1,700 personnel including 350 doctors, nurses, paramedics, security personnel, lab technicians, pharmacists and sanitation staff have been delivering their duties. Dr Kiran Kumar is also roping in NGOs and business establishments to provide financial aid and expertise to the hospital, as a result, various medical equipment and necessities worth Rs 3 lakh have been donated to the hospital in the last six days.

GUNTUR: In order to provide better medical services to the patients, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu allocated Rs 3 crore for the renovation and development works at Guntur GGH, said Dr Kiran Kumar, who recently took charge as superintendent of the hospital. Inspecting various departments at the GGH, Kiran Kumar identified several flaws, unfinished works and a lack of proper medical equipment, due to which the hospital is unable to provide desired services to the patients. He also observed that a few patients are being treated on stretchers, due to insufficient beds, following which he instructed the authorities to set up additional 50 beds in the medicine block. It is to be recalled that the State government has identified over 161 posts, which are lying vacant for the past seven years and to address this issue, the Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) had issued orders sanctioning the recruitment and also allotted Rs 3 crore for the development of the hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kiran Kumar said that they are planning to increase the operation theatres to perform major surgeries, including liver and kidney transplantations, cochlear implantation and heart surgeries, and improve emergency services at GGH. “The construction of the Mother and Child Health block on the hospital premises is also progressing at a brisk pace and necessary action would be taken to complete the construction works within the stipulated time,” he added. Observing that a few patients were being sent back without treatment due to a lack of Aarogyasri card, Kiran Kumar expressed dismay over Aarogyamitra and instructed them to deliver their duties without negligence. Guntur GGH is a major hospital where patients not only from neighbouring districts, but also from Telangana, Odisha and Bihar visit the hospital and avail its services. At present over 1,458 patients have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment. Over 1,700 personnel including 350 doctors, nurses, paramedics, security personnel, lab technicians, pharmacists and sanitation staff have been delivering their duties. Dr Kiran Kumar is also roping in NGOs and business establishments to provide financial aid and expertise to the hospital, as a result, various medical equipment and necessities worth Rs 3 lakh have been donated to the hospital in the last six days.