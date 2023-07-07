Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain to pound coastal Andhra today, predicts weatherman

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Parvathipuram Manyam district in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

A man uses a plastic chair as cover to protect himself from the sudden spell of rainfall in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State has been receiving moderate to heavy rains under the influence of an active south-west monsoon and the situation is likely to continue on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gales with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in isolated places of coastal districts, while it will be windy in the Rayalaseema region with light to moderate rainfall at many places. Keeping this in view, people have been advised not to take shelter under trees and in dilapidated structures.

The highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported at Komarada in Parvathipuram Manyam district, followed by 6 cm in  Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari, 5 cm in Peddapuram in Kakianda, Guntur city, Podili in Prakasam district, Merakamudidam in Vizinagaram district, Palakonda in Parvatipuram Manyam district, 4 cm in Palasa in Srikakulam district, Pusapatirega in Vizianagarm district, Polavaram and Koyyalagudem  in Eluru district, and Mandasa in Srikakulam district.  Rain up to 3 cm was logged at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema region.

Manyam records highest rain

