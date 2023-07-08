Home States Andhra Pradesh

850 sedative injections seized from medical shop in Visakhapatnam, five held

Pentazocine injection is used as pain killer at the time of surgical operations and it can only be sold by the hospitals or medical shops, which have the license of narcotics.

Published: 08th July 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 11:01 AM

CM Thrivikrama Varma

CP CM Thrivikrama Varma speaking during a media briefing I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The City Task Force officials along with the Kancharapalem police busted yet another racket after they seized 850 Pentazocine Lactate injections, which are commonly used as psychotropic substances, from a medical shop and arrested five people in connection with it, in the city of Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Vizag City Commissioner of Police CM Trivikram Varma said that it was found that Geddam Kalyan Kumar, owner of the medical shop, was selling the pentazocine injections after procuring them online at Burma Colony for the last one month.

“He used to purchase the injections from a person named Harish, who is a dealer of a renowned online shopping app from Gujarat. It was also found that the accused used to procure one injection for about 11 and would sell at a premium price of 250,” the top cop elaborated. He further went on to say that the accused had procured 1,000 sedative injections, of which, 150 were already sold.

The police arrested Chinnagodava Prasad (27), Peddapudi Ram Prasad (26), Vasupalli Bala Appala Swamy  (36) and Pallivella Santosh Kumar (26) from the house of Kalyan. The commissioner said that when the police raided the shop, it was found that all four accused were both users as well as suppliers. The police seized  850 ampules (85 boxes each containing 810 ampules) and  6 mobiles from them. It may be noted that over 4,000 injections were seized earlier.

Pentazocine injection is used as a pain killer at the time of surgical operations and it can only be sold by hospitals or medical shops, which have the licensed of narcotics. The usage of the drug is administered by a surgeon and the usage should be recorded in a register.

